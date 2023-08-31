Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Hurricane Idalia disrupts air travel

Flights out of the Southeast were disrupted as Hurricane Idalia, now Tropical Storm Idalia, barreled through.

There could be more delays and canceled flights Thursday as the storm moves up the East Coast on its way out to sea.

American Airlines flight attendants authorize strike

American Airlines flight attendants voted to authorize a strike if the company refuses to agree to “reasonable” contract terms.

The union says 99% of members voted in favor.

The deliberations come as union workers including pilots, employees, and delivery drivers enjoy enhanced bargaining power against the backdrop of a tight labor market.

Extreme weather and drought take a toll on U.S. crops

Scouts who participated in the recent pro-farmer Midwest Crop Tour say they noticed a lot of dry corn and the crop needs rain to finish out the growing season.

EPA and U.S. Army halve federally protected water

The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army introduced a new rule that slashes federally protected water by more than half after a Supreme Court decision in May that rolled back protections for U.S. wetlands.

The decision excluded wetlands and smaller tributaries from being protected as they had been for the last 45 years. The new rule will take effect immediately.

Circle K offering gas discounts to customers Thursday

Circle K offers a discount of 30 cents off fuel today at some locations

The chain says it’s a way to honor customers’ loyalty. There are discounts on food as well.