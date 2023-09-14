Thursday’s business headlines

The "Barbie" is the smash hit of the summer, but the Greta Gerwig-directed film is banned in Algeria. (Provided Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures Via CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Fort WAYNE RANKED 9TH BEST CITY TO START A FAMILY

According to U.S. News & World Report Fort Wayne has been listed as the No. 9 best city nationally to start a family.

The list sent out by the organization takes into account different factors to determine the ranking. These factors include education quality, crime rates, and healthcare.

Median home price in Fort Wayne according to Redfin amounts to $207,000. The U.S. Census back in 2021 claimed that the median household income was around $54,000.

CAR INSURANCE COSTS UP 19% FROM LAST YEAR

Car insurance costs is up by 19% across the U.S. compared to a year ago.

As a result, insurance companies have to cover more insurance claims. Leaving them with higher losses and having to raise rates to compensate.

FRONTIER AIRLINES CEO CALLS WORKING FROM HOME ‘SILLY’

Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, says that he can’t believe companies are still allowing people to work at home, calling the notion “silly.”

The CEO told Bloomberg that the airline plans to “double-down” on cutting costs and boosting productivity. All this in response to a slowdown in demand for the kind of domestic leisure trips that the airline specializes in.

ELON MUSK CALLS FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ‘REFEREE’

Elon Musk called on Wednesday for an Artificial Intelligence “referee” as technology tycoons and lawmakers met for a closed-door summit in Washington, D.C.

The meeting was held as a means to discuss the best methods to regulate the rapidly developing technology.

Musk referred to A.I. as a “double-edged sword” in that could either be beneficial or disastrous for all humankind.

BARBIE TOY SALES UP 25% SINCE MOVIE RELEASE

The Barbie movie seems to be energizing the sales of Barbie toys after the movie’s summer release.

Sales in the U.S. increased 25% in the combined months of July and August in comparison to the same months a year ago.

All of this according to most recent market research data from Circana.