Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass.

FED HOLDS INTEREST RATES STEADY, HINTS AT MORE ACTION

Interest rates are left unchanged by the Federal Reserve Wednesday, but it signaled that it’s open to an additional rate hike later this year.

Central Bank raised the rates eleven times in the last 18 months. This increase has affected mortgage rates, car loans, and credit card interest rates.

SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS: INTEREST RATES DAMAGING PROFITS

Small business owners say interest rates are damaging their profits. According to a survey from Alignable, high rates have eroded small businesses margins, reduced revenue, and reversed their growth.

NEARLY HALF OF YOUNG ADULTS LIVE WITH MOM AND DAD

A Bloomberg survey claims about 23 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 are living with their families. This is about 45% of Americans in that age range.

This is roughly the same level as the 1940’s, a time when women were more likely to remain at home until marriage, men were also lingering on family farms.

CHATGPT USE ON THE RISE

At the beginning of the summer ChatGPT traffic suddenly fell. One theory was that students didn’t need the artificial intelligence tool anymore.

With school coming back the traffic has recovered, showing that kids are using ChatGPT for schoolwork.

Kids are using ChatGPT either for research or using it to cheat.