Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headline with Jane King.

Analyst: UAW raises would be passed down to consumers

An analyst argues that UAW raises would be passed down to consumers. Dan Ives with Wedbush says 40% cost increases in building a vehicle will drive up the cost by $3-$5,000. He also says that CEO Elon Musk is poised to come out as the winner in the contentious Detroit labor talks.

Crude oil prices hit highest mark of year

U.S. crude oil prices hit their highest mark of the year on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved 3.62% higher to $93.64 a barrel. Triple A says prices in central Indiana have been around 3-70 a gallon for the past month.

More young people signing up for Costco memberships

Costco CEO says more younger people are signing up for memberships. The CEO told CNBC that younger people — some of whom may not have started their own families — may be purchasing less merchandise than older generations.

Average person has nearly 3,000 photos in camera roll

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed that camera rolls are flooded with group photos of friends and family. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mixbook, a photo book brand, results also revealed that the average person has nearly 3,000 photos in their camera roll, and would like to print out more than one-third of them. Following a special event, respondents say they look back on those photos a little more than once per month.