Thursday’s business headlines

LILLY EXECUTIVE WHO OVERSAW MOUNJARO TO RETIRE

The Lilly executive that oversaw development of Mounjaro, the famous diabetes medicine also used in weight loss, is retiring at the end of the year.

Vice president of diabetes and obesity Mike Mason step down. Diabetes drugs are a huge driver of Lilly’s growth. He will be replaced by Patrik Jonsson, who continues in his role as president of Lilly U.S.A.

HOMES UNAFFORDABLE FOR AMERICANS IN 99% OF U.S.

For millions of Americans home ownership is out of reach.

Real estate data provider ATTOM examined 572 counties in the U.S. and determined that median home prices in 99% of those areas were unaffordable. Home ownership is out of reach for the average income earner, who makes about $71 thousand annually.

ORANGE JUICE PRICES SOAR

Future prices of Orange Juice hit a record high at $3.56 on Tuesday after hitting a record closing high of $3.55 on Sept. 27. Cost of frozen orange juice concentrate has soared 270% since 2020, as weather and disease put citrus in short supply.

DISNEY DISCOUNTING KIDS TICKETS

Disney discounts its children’s tickets at its domestic theme parks for a limited time next year.

The price cuts come as the company’s U.S. based parks have seen a slowdown in attendance and hotel room occupancy.

Starting Oct. 24, parents can purchase children’s tickets, valid for ages three to nine. This is for the California based Disneyland resort for as low as $50 each. Tickets can be used between Jan. 8 and March 10 of next year.