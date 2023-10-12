Thursday’s business headlines

Consumer inflation numbers due on Thursday

The latest consumer inflation numbers came out Thursday. Economists expect inflation at the consumer level-what we pay at the grocery and the gas pump- to be up 3.6% in September from a year earlier, but cooler than in August. A mild number could keep the Fed on hold for interest rate hikes.

Social security cost of living increase to be announced

On Thursday, we will find out the cost of living increase for 71 million Social Security recipients. The AARP projected it at around 3%, and the Senior Citizens League projected it at 3.2%. The average retirement beneficiary would see an extra $55 to $60 a month, depending on where the number lands.

American Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv

American Airlines won’t fly to Tel Aviv again until at least Dec. 5, the latest carrier to extend flight cuts as Israeli officials warned of a lengthy war. Air service to and from the nation has been curtailed as several airlines have suspended or significantly cut back their schedules.

Movie theater attendance has slowed since “Barbenheimer”

Yes, attendance has slowed down rapidly since Barbenheimer, according to a graph from Chief Economist Torsten Slok at Apollo Global Management. The researchers say we haven’t really heard of a big movie since then but the taylor swift movie is coming out so that could change things.