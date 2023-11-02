Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

IRS UNVEILS 401K PLAN CONTRIBUTION LIMITS

Most workers will be able to put $23,000 into their 401k’s and similar work retirement plans in 2024, up $500 from this year.

People over the age of 50 can make even bigger contributions to catch up on lost years of savings. For the first time, the IRS made an inflation adjustment under a law enacted last year that will increase benefits of retirement savings.

federal reserve LEAVES interest rates ALONE

The Federal Reserve did as expected and left interest rates alone. Inflation gains are easy, but prices of most things are much higher than a few years ago.

The Federal Reserve wants to give rate hikes that have already happened some time to work.

president Biden plows more money into farming

President Biden announces 5$ billion in a new rural farm funding. $1.7 billion of that will go to promoting “climate smart agriculture” which aims to increase the resilience and productivity of land affected by climate change.

Disney TO ACQUIRE THE rest of Hulu FOR $8.6 billion

Disney will pay Comcast $8.6 billion for its stake in Hulu, making Disney its sole owner.

Hulu, which had 48 million subscribers as of July, is known for streaming broadcast shows from Fox and ABC, as well as originals like ‘The Bear’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

the spirit of Halloween never dies

Spirit Halloween opened a record number of locations this year. Even though the holiday is over, the chain is at work securing retail locations and selling through its website.

Costumes and decorations that were not sold and remain in good condition are stored for the next spooky season.