Thursday’s business headlines

Lilly shares climb due to weight loss drug

Shares of Lilly were higher Wednesday even as the rest of the market stumbled. The company continues to get enthusiasm about its weight loss drug.

MO analyst Evan Seigerman wrote to clients that Lilly’s drug already appeared to be taking market share away from Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy. Seigerman stated, “This is early validation that Lilly’s franchise will dominate the landscape in 2024.”

Job openings fall to lowest point in two years

Job openings nudged down in November, down to lowest in more than two years. The ratio of job openings to available workers fell to 1.4 to one, still elevated but down sharply from the two to one level that had been prevalent in 2022.

The number of open jobs is at the lowest since March 2021.

Psychological impact of finances

A survey of 2,000 U.S. Adults with less than two months of savings found that finances are often top of mind.

The most common disruptions that make people feel paralyzed include an unexpected bill or expense, medical emergency, increase in cost of necessities, increase in loan payments or job loss.

Commissioned by Best Egg and conducted by OnePoll for financial wellness month, the survey also found a whopping 77% of respondents say they carry the mental load of their finances for their household.

Ford recalls more than 100,000 F-150s

Ford has recalled nearly 113,000 F-150 pickup trucks over concerns a rear axle hub could break off, causing the vehicle to lose power or roll away when in park.

The recall applies to some 2021-2023 F-150 vehicles “equipped with the trailer tow max duty package. The NHSTA advises owners of the recalled pickups who have problems related to the rear axle bolt, such as a clicking or rattling noise, to take vehicles to a dealer for temporary repair.

Samsung to debut ai-powered phones

Samsung will show off the features of its new A.I.-powered phones at its unpacked event on Jan. 17.

The company is likely set to unveil The Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. The A.I. may be able to generate images based on a string of words.