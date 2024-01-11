Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

yard robot could make work easier

Yarbo is a modular yard robot with various attachments that can handle different types of yard work, from mowing your lawn to blowing leaves and more.

Features include obstacle avoidance and yard mapping.

GLASSDOOR SHARES LIST OF “BEST EMPLOYERS”

Glassdoor is out with its annual list of best employers. Consulting firm Bain and Company were at the top.

Tech companies did well but not as well as previous years. The highest-ranking tech company on the list is A.I. chip maker Nvidia.

AMERICA’S GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FALL

America’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 1.9% in 2023, in large part because the burning of coal to produce electricity plummeted to its lowest level in half a century.

Still, the Rhodium Group, a nonpartisan research firm, says the decline in emissions to date hasn’t been nearly steep enough to meet President Biden’s goals for trying to slow global warming.

U.S. DEBT RATING AT RISK IN 2024

The U.S. debt rating is at risk in 2024 because of a soaring deficit and political polarization, according to Fitch.

A lower debt rating means higher interest rates that could mean programs for education, national parks and health care would be more expensive.

McDonald’S BRINGS BACK BIGGER BIG MAC

The McDonald’s Big Mac is getting even bigger. Beginning Jan. 24, the chain is bringing back the Double Big Mac, which has four beef patties instead of the usual two, for a limited time nationwide.