Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Study: $94,000 per year for financial independence

The average American says financial independence is making upwards of $94,000 per year. In a recent poll of 2,000 adults, spenders, and savers say financial freedom means not needing money from family and friends. Reaching a certain net worth and contributing to a 401k.

Despite having financial aspirations for the future, a majority of people in the empower and OnePoll survey admit they currently stress over their finances at least once per month and nearly one in five people say they worry about money daily.

John Deere, Starlink offer internet to rural farmers

John Deere and Starlink are partnering to provide satellite internet for rural farmers. The idea is for Starlink to offer stable internet connections for over the air equipment updates, data sharing and storage, and machine to machine communications.

Deere estimates approximately 30% of farm acreage in the U.S. does not possess reliable Wi-Fi access.

Fewer ‘fun customers’ during weekdays

Bowling alleys, golf simulators, and other family-entertainment centers are testing a flurry of new promotions and discounts in a bid to lure back customers Monday through Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal points out that Dave and Buster’s offers all you can eat wings during the week and Bowlero offers unlimited bowling on weeknights.

However, mid-week outings have been slowed by inflation, kids school events and in person work obligations.

Lip balm flavored to taste like chicken wings

Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch have teamed up to combine all the flavors of a basket of wings into a line of Lip Balms, available only for a limited time.

Beginning this week, fans can buy a limited-edition four pack of Burt’s Bees Lip Balms that feature flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot on the Burt’s Bees website.