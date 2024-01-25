Thursday’s business headlines

Here is a look at Thursday's business headlines

boeing could return to operations

The Federal Aviation Administration finally approved a set of inspection criteria for the 171 grounded 737 Max nine planes that, if followed, could return the aircraft to service.

Yet the company faces another investigation into its safety issues. The FAA said it would not grant any production expansion of the 737 Max lineup while its safety probe of Boeing continues.

social security payment increases could have negative effect

The record-high social security payment increases in 2023 could bring along an unwelcome side effect for retired Americans still grappling with the sting of inflation: higher taxes.

Social Security recipients did get a cost-of-living increase, but the number of benefits exempted from taxes has remained unchanged for decades.

Individuals earning more than $34,000 and couples earning more than $44,000 can be taxed on up to 85% of their benefits.

uaw endorses president biden’s reelection campaign

The United Auto Workers Union endorsed President Joe Biden.

The UAW Endorsement could carry significant political implications because of the influence on voters in Michigan, a battleground state.

Amazon’s Ring said it will no longer allow police to request user footage in its neighborhood watch app called Neighbors.

Ring made Police requests for footage public in 2021, after previously allowing law enforcement to privately message users asking for material.

Police can still obtain Ring video footage using a search warrant or subpoena.

chipotle ready for busy season with new workers

Chipotle is looking to hire 19,000 additional employees for its approaching peak “Burrito Season.”

“Burrito Season” runs from March to May and has historically been Chipotle’s busiest time. The company says it typically sees its “highest volumes of sales” during the Spring due to “Seasonal factors” like weather.