Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indiana ranks low for mental health

Indiana is in the bottom half of states for mental health.

This is according to Leafwell, which looked at various indicators for each state, including levels of frequent mental distress, physical inactivity, number of poor mental health days, life expectancy, access to exercise, and median household income.

Hawaii ranked as the top state for mental health.

gas prices increasing across the country

Gas prices are up across the nation, and they may continue to go up soon, according to a new report from AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas has gone up by three cents nationally in the past week. AAA says the current average in the Indianapolis area is $2.89 a gallon.

tiktok announces more safety efforts

The TikTok CEO plans to spend $2 billion on trust and global safety at the company, which has a team of more than 40,000 working on those efforts, according to Bloomberg.

TikTok has drawn scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, who have warned that the China-based platform feeds American kid’s silly videos while sending Chinese kids academic ones.

Users under 16 on the app are barred from sending messages, and their videos cannot be downloaded or recommended to people to whom they aren’t already connected.

walmart is adding 150 large stores across the country

Walmart plans to add more than 150 large-format stores across the U.S. Some of the locations will be converted, but the majority will be new.

The company already has more than 4,600 stores across the U.S.

krispy kreme announces valentine’s donuts

Krispy Kreme announced four new donut offerings for Valentine’s Day this year, fittingly, all in the shape of a heart.

The “Dough-Notes” dozen box can be personalized, as it includes a space for a handwritten note for the Valentine’s Day recipient.