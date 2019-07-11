INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indiana ranks #13 for student debt

Indiana’s student debt load is heavier than most other states. The state ranks 13th, according to WalletHub.

Grant and student work opportunities weren’t as plentiful as other states.

At the end of the first quarter of 2018, total outstanding college-loan balances disclosed on credit reports stood at $1.49 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Indiana ranks 11th best to do business

Indiana did fare well on a list of best states to do business.

CNBC ranked the Hoosier State 11th best.

Breaking it down, Indiana was number one for infrastructure, and ranked high for the cost of doing business and state’s economy. Virginia was number one.

Midwest farm states best for retirement

A new list of best states for retirement is heavy in Midwest farm states.

Nebraska was named the top state to retire by Bankrate, for its affordability, crime, culture, weather and wellness.

Rounding out the top five were Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota and Florida. Indiana was 29th.

AT&T to automatically block robocalls

AT&T said it will start to automatically block robocalls and alert customers of suspected spam calls for free.

Customers will be automatically enrolled.

New customers will have the service automatically and existing customers will have it added to their accounts “over the coming months.”

Customers who want to decline the service will be able to opt out.