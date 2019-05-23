INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Chevy

Teen drivers who don’t buckle their seat belts in select new Chevy cars won’t get very far.

Chevrolet is rolling out a new “Buckle to Drive” feature this summer in the 2020 Chevy Traverse, Malibu and Colorado “designed to not allow the drivers to shift out of park for up to 20 seconds” if the driver’s seat belt isn’t buckled.

Credit/debit

A study says they have more germs than cash and train station bathrooms.

Lend Edu says credit and debit cards are touching more hands than cash these days, increasing the germ count.

Weirdly, credit cards have more germs than debit cards.

Verizon, T-Mobile

Verizon and T-Mobile are offering a 55-plus plan for seniors.

Those 55 and older can pocket up to $50 a month with Verizon’s Go Unlimited plan, which includes unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data.

T-Moble also offers the One Unlimited plan for those 55 and over for $50 a month for one line of two for $60 a month with auto pay.

Fortnite Jordan

“Fortnite” developer Epic Games has launched a special crossover event with Nike’s Jordan brand.

The bundle is available for 1,800 V-bucks, the equivalent for $18. Sadly, there’s no option to play as Michael Jordan himself.