Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Memorial weekend

Memorial weekend is among the best weekend for cheap air travel.

Value Penguin also says flight delays are shorter ahead of Memorial Day weekend when compared to other weeks in May.

Also Wednesday and Thursday are the best days to fly before the holiday, with Friday being the busiest.

NASA robots

NASA is eyeing soft robots for dirty jobs on the moon and Mars.

These robots don’t have the sharp angles and hard surfaces of most sci-fi robots. The researchers are building robotic actuators with soft silicone exteriors that can bend, flex and expand.

They move based on the amount of air in their chambers. The researchers see a future where soft robots move across the surface of the moon and work together to create temporary shelters.

Facebook

Facebook on Wednesday said it is loosening its ban on ads related to Blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.

The change in policy comes amid reports that Facebook is ramping up efforts to build its own cryptocurrency.

Facebook first started blocking ads promoting cryptocurrency and initial coin offerings in January 2018 over concerns that users might be scammed.

Amazon hack

Amazon said it was hit by extensive fraud, revealing that unidentified hackers were able to siphon funds from merchants over the last year.

Amazon believes it was the victim of serious hack attack by hackers who broke into about 100 seller accounts and funneled cash from loans and sales into their own bank account.