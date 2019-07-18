INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Disney

Disney is responding to a company heiress’s undercover visit to its theme park.

Disney calls Abigail Disney’s visit to Disneyworld undercover a “stunt.”

She told Yahoo that Disney workers are sifting through garbage to eat and are generally unhappy.

Disney says they normally don’t comment on reports but this one was so offbase, they had to make a statement.

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon said this year’s Prime Day was “once again, the largest shopping event” in its history.

The company said sales from its two-day shopping event surpassed its sales for last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Amazon didn’t reveal specific figures, like revenue. It also doesn’t typically disclose numbers for specific shopping days, with the only glimpse of sales being in its quarterly earnings.

Mortgages

Almost 40% of homes in the U.S. have no mortgage – they are paid off.

Zillow says an aging population and change in owner demographics is another reason for the increase.

Younger Americans are likely to wait longer to buy a home due in part to rising living costs and student debt. As a result, older Americans comprise a larger share of total home ownership and have had years to pay off a home.

Vacation

Over a third – 36 % – of Americans took their last vacation more than two years ago and over half have not vacationed in more than a year.

That’s according to the 11th annual Vacation Confidence Index released by Allianz Global Alliance.

Nearly half of those said they didn’t have the money for a vacation.

A vacation is defined as a leisure trip of at least a week to a destination that is 100 miles or more from home.

The average employee takes only 41% of their vacation days, with finances preventing many from traveling.