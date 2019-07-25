INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Mayor Hogsett

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and officials from the Indy Chamber will announce Thursday what is being called a new roadmap for economic development.

The mayor’s office says the initiative will prioritize inclusive growth for all Indianapolis residents.

The plan is said to remove barriers to employment – such as childcare, transit and skills training – that prevent individuals from attaining and retaining good-paying jobs.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a. m. at Ivy Tech Community College.

AT&T

AT&T shows strength in mobile business even as TV subscribers are leaving.

AT&T’s mobile business posted $17.5 billion during the quarter, 1.3% but challenges with television subscribers persist.

Premium television subscribers fell 778,000, dragged by factors that included fewer promotions and tougher competition.

Breast implant recall

Anyone who has had breast implants or might be considering them needs to be aware of a recall from one of the largest manufacturers.

Allergan, the company that makes textured breast implants and tissue expanders, issued a worldwide recall of the devices on Wednesday after the FDA identified a sharp increase in the number of deaths from a rare lymphoma associated with the products.

Updated FDA data shows that 573 cases, 33 deaths of the rare lymphoma were linked to the breast implants.

Gas prices

Oil ends lower as support from storm-fueled, 11 million-barrel drop in U.S. crude supplies disappears.

Traders turned their attention back to concerns about weaker energy demand.

The move will likely help drive gas prices lower as the summer winds down.

Triple A says in central Indiana, the current average for regular unleaded is $2.74 a gallon.