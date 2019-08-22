INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Banc Statements

Banc Statements has expanded its Indianapolis facility.

The company, which provides outsourced printing and electronic document delivery services for community banks, has added 10,000 square feet. The additional space will house production equipment and provide expanded warehouse space.

Executives say since opening their Indianapolis facility in 2015, their customer base in the region has grown significantly.

Banc Statements is based in Alabama.

Fastest growing job

Financial site SmartAsset analyzed Bureau of Labor statistics data to rank the fastest-growing jobs for women.

The No. 1 spot goes to taxi drivers and chauffeurs for Uber, Lyft and others, where women’s representation nearly tripled in the past few years.

Construction laborers were second, up 85% since 2014.

JP Morgan Chase Pay

JP Morgan says it’s shutting down its Chase Pay app in early 2020.

The mobile payment app was launched in 2015 just as Apple Pay was gaining popularity and it faced immense competition from Apple.

Robocalls, robotexts

Spam texts make up less than 3% of the total number of SMS messages sent, according to CTIA, a wireless communications industry group. But with nearly 1 trillion texts sent by Americans in 2017, that means the number of unwanted robotexts is still substantial.

Text message spam can do a lot of damage.

They can be used for phising by identity thieves or to install malware on a victim’s phone. On some wireless plans, they can also lead to charges for receiving unwanted texts. They can also take up valuable storage space on a phone, slowing it down.