INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

IU

Young companies with a connection to Indiana University have a new source for startup capital.

The nonprofit IU Ventures has announced the creation of the IU Angel Network.

The program is designed to help connect entrepreneurs with an “angel,” someone who is looking for opportunities to invest in an early startup.

But the key to the program is the direct link to the university from the startup company.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile says it is making it really easy to try their expanded LTE network before they buy it.

Its program “test drive,” allowing people to try T-Mobile’s network for up to 30 days for free.

T-Mobile will send you a hotspot that connects their LTE network at no cost for the trial.

Siri

Apple has apologized for letting contractors listen to commands that users give to its voice assistant Siri.

The company is now promising changes.

The practice, which is designed to improve the quality of Siri, came under scrutiny after the Guardian reported last month that contractors could hear users’ private conversations.

Gas prices

Labor Day gas prices will be 30 cents cheaper than last year and the lowest for the holiday in three years, according to GasBuddy.

The price-tracking service predicts a national average of $2.55 a gallon, down nearly 30 cents from last year and the lowest priced Labor Day since 2016.

AAA says gas prices in central Indiana are $2.48 a gallon.

They were $2.81 in 2018.