INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look Thursday’s business headlines.

Macy’s

Macy’s is remodeling two Indiana stores.

It includes new floors, restrooms, fitting rooms and increased staffing.

The Indiana stores to be remodeled include the Macy’s at Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne and in University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

Facebook numbers

A huge database of Facebook users phone numbers has been found online.

More than 130 million records of U.S. based workers were exposed.

The server wasn’t protected with a password, anyone could find and access the database.

Each record contained a user’s unique Facebook ID and the phone number listed on the account.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. retail employees and technicians delivered a letter late Tuesday for Deutsche Telekom CEO, seeking assurances that their jobs and paychecks will be safe if the wireless carrier is allowed to merge with Sprint, its smaller rival.

Deutsche Telekom owns 63% of T-Mobile.

The planned merger will mean higher prices for consumers. The trial is set for December 9.

The Justice Department signed off on the merger while the Federal Communications Commission has indicated it plans to approve it.

CVS/Aetna

A U.S. judge has approved the CVS-Aetna merger.

Aetna would advance the CVS goal of providing more care and services in its stores that help people stay healthy.

But critics of the deal included the American Medical Association and the Aids Healthcare Foundation, who said it would increase costs, reduce choices and stifle innovation.