INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Cybertheft

Indiana ranks pretty low for cybertheft.

WalletHub ranks the state 32nd.

Indiana was 49th when it came to fraud.

This survey did say state lawmakers could do more with policy to prevent and fix cybertheft situations.

Walmart

Walmart is gearing up for a shorter holiday shopping season by launching online deals earlier than ever before.

It will offer new and expanded services, more exclusive toys and events, including visits from Santa. There are six fewer days this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas than in 2018.

Starting Nov. 1 through Dec. 21, Target shoppers can get hundreds of thousands of items shipped for free, with no minimum purchase required.

Nutrition labels

New nutrition labels go into effect in January.

They may tell us more about how much sugar we eat than ever before.

The labels include a listing of added sugars, which includes sugars that are either added during the processing of foods or are packaged as such and also includes sugars from syrup and honey and sugars from concentrated fruit or vegetable juice.

Stalking apps

Stalkerware like Mobilespy, Phonesheriff and Teenshield were tracking physical and online movements without people’s knowledge, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC has settled a suit against some of the stalkerware companies.

The apps collected information, including text messages, photos, call logs, GPS locations and browser history, without the knowledge or consent of the phone’s owner.

Originally marketed for parents to keep track of children or for workplaces to keep tabs on employees, the FTC alleged the apps were used by abusers to track their victims’ physical and online activities.