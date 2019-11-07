INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Costco

Costco is teaming up with Instacart to offer a one-hour prescription-delivery service.

CNBC reports this service is currently being piloted in California and Washington.

Costco members in those states can order their prescriptions via the Instacart app and have them sent out free if they spend over $35.

Fuel

Shares of Microcap Fuelcell Energy rallied about 10% Wednesday in active volume after the company said it’s expanding a partnership with Exxon Mobil on developing carbon capture technology.

The company uses carbonate fuel cells to capture and concentrate carbon dioxide streams from large industrial sources.

Trade

A meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to the sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December.

There are still discussions that continue over terms and venue.

Dozens of venues have been suggested for the meeting, which had originally been scheduled to take place on the sidelines of a now-canceled mid-November summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile.