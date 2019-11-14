INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Caesars

Sports wagering took a big leap in Indiana during its second month of operation.

The Indiana Gaming Commission reported total sports betting of $91.7 million for October, which was a 160% increase from September.

The state recorded $35.2 million in total sports betting in September.

Jet lag

United Airlines customers now have a new, scientific way to battle jet lag through a first-of-its-kind partnership with TimeShifter, an app that outlines the best time to see and avoid light, sleep and enjoy caffeine to adjust quickly to a new time zone.

Starting Thursday, all MileagePlus members receive access to a free TimeShifter jet lag plan and Premier 1K members receive a complimentary subscription with unlimited plans.

The app targeted at customers flying across three or more time zones and will be a helpful tool for them to manage their jet lag as they travel through United’s global route network.

Tax cut

The White House Economic advisor Larry Kudlow and his team are working on a major tax cut for the next year – perhaps a 15% rate for most of the middle class.

The Washington Post reports details of the plan are still murky but it’s set up to be a sharp contrast with Democrats in 2020.

Gas prices

Gasoline costs pushed up prices for U.S. consumer goods in October.

Energy prices, which rose 2.7% in October from September, accounted for more than half the gains in the headline Consumer-Price Index, according to the Labor Department. Gas prices increased 3.7% helping drive the advance in the overall energy index.

Triple A said the current average in central Indiana is $2.42 a gallon.