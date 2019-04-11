Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Work and family

Almost 70 percent of American mothers with children under 18 work for pay.

But a study published on BizJournals.com found motherhood remains disruptive for many women’s work lives. American women earn almost 20 percent less per hour than their male counterparts in part because women disproportionately take responsibility for raising children.

Mothers often experience employment interruptions or reductions in work hours.

Ford

Ford is recalling several hundred thousand F-150 pickup trucks to make repairs that occurred from a prior recall back in December.

Ford recalled 874,000 trucks for fire risks associated with the engine block heaters.

On Thursday, Ford said that recall and service procedure may have caused more problems.

Apple

Apple may be ready to break up iTunes.

The Verge reports Apple will break out music, video and podcasts into separate apps in the next Mac update.

Breaking it up would let Apple create more modern designs.

Electric car tax credits

A bipartisan group of lawmakers plans to introduce a bill to expand federal tax credits for buyers of electric vehicles, in what could bea boon for the growing EV market.

The bull, called “the Driving America Forward Act,” would grant each automaker a $7,000 tax credit for an additional 400,000 vehicles after it exhausts the first 200,000 vehicles eligible for tax credits.