INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Indy robots

Over the course of the next decade, up to 800 million jobs globally could disappear due to advances in artificial intelligence and robotics, according to research from the McKinsey Global Institue, a top consulting firm.

It says the Indianapolis area is in the top 10 most vulnerable areas in the nation due to the use of robotics in manufacturing.

Truck drivers

The trucking industry is experiencing a shortage of drivers and specifically looking for women to fill those positions.

In 2018, the Industry was short 60,800 drivers and is expected to expand to more than 160,000 in the next decade – demanding 1.1 million new hires.

Fox Business says the number of women in truck driving is slowly increasing.

Starbucks

Coffee giant Starbucks says its male and female employees are paid at the same rates.

As of November 2019, the company reported that its median pay for women globally is 98.3% of the median for men in the U.S. The median pay ratio is 100% for women and 100% for minorities.

Student debt

Families may soon be able to use their retirement savings to pay off their student loans.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul introduced a bill that would allow individuals could to take up to $5,250 – tax and penalty-free – from their 401K or IRA each year, and their parents could divert thousands more.

Americans collectively owe about $1.5 trillion in student loans.