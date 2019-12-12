INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Disneyland

Dinseyland is far from fun and games for workers who claim they’re not being paid a living wage, according to a local law that says companies that get tax rebates must pay at least $15 an hour.

The lawsuit says they are forced to live in their cars sometimes and have trouble feeding their families.

A Disney spokesperson says they have not yet looked at the lawsuit.

Prius recall

Toyota announced plans to recall certain 2019 Prius Hybrids after discovering an electrical glitch that could cause the speedometer to malfunction.

The defect, which involves an electrical short circuit, could cause the speedometer and fuel gauge “to become inoperative.”

Dealers will check the vehicles to see if they’re affected and, if necessary, replace the circuit board at no cost.

Kroger, Walgreens

Kroger is expanding its partnership with Walgreens.

The joint venture is intended to provide purchasing efficiencies, lower costs and combine resources to help drive further innovation.

The program will continue to allow each store to carry the other’s products.

Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve did as expected and didn’t raise interest rates and signaled it wouldn’t raise rates for all of 2020.

That means short term loans like credit cards and car loans should be safe from rate hikes for now.