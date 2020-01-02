INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Returns

Thursday will be an epic day of returns.

UPS says it expects to return 1.9 million packages Thursday, a record.

They are now calling the first workday of the new year “National Returns Day.”

Shipped returns are expected to be up 26% over last year.

Samsung

Samsung may show off a completely bezel-less 8K QLED model at CES in Las Vegas next week.

The TV is believed to have bezels so tiny that they screen edge effectively disappears when viewed from a distance.

Samsung has used similar innovations in its Galaxy smartphones.

Small business

Small business paychecks are growing.

The monthly Paycheck/IHS Markit small business survey found small businesses aren’t really adding workers but instead are paying their workers more.

Big pharma

Drugmakers, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer and Biogen hiked U.S. list prices on more than 50 drugs for the new year, which includes life-saving cancer and HIV meds on New Year’s Day.

Healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors said there are 250 different drugs that went up in price.

Nearly all of the price increases are below 10%.