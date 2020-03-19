Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Coronavirus

Lending Tree found that 63% of Americans purchased supplies related to the coronavirus outbreak, spending on average $178.44.

The spending ranged from food and alcohol to medication and cleaning products.

The most popular pandemic purchases among those who stockpiled are cleaning products, food and paper products such as toilet paper.

Parents with kids under 18 spent more.

Chipotle

Chiptole is offering nationwide delivery via Uber Eats.

It is also temporarily waiving delivery fees.

Customers can order food from the Mexican-themed restaurant chain delivered through the Uber Eats app.

The service will be available at participating locations during the stores’ normal operating hours.

American Express

Amex may waive your credit card interest and late fees if you’re affected by coronavirus.

Apple made a similar announcement earlier this week.

Amex cardholders can reach out to the team of customer care professionals by calling the number on the back of their credit cards.

NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close floor trading and move to fully electronic trading on Monday after a trader and a NYSE employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Stocks will still trade there, just electronically, no traders on the floor.