Trump considers delaying TikTok ban

Trump weighing plan that could delay TikTok ban

President-elect Donald Trump is weighing a plan that could delay America’s TikTok ban, giving the new administration more time to potentially cut a deal with a us buyer to save the super-popular video app.

CNN reports the potential executive order would strive to allow TikTok’s 170 million American users to continue to use the app for a certain period of time as the administration sorts out who could potentially buy it.

TikTok and bytedance, its China-based owner, have less than four days before the app is banned in the U.S.

Joann files for bankruptcy…again

Joann, a major crafts retailer, has filed for bankruptcy.

This is the second time in less than a year it has filed but this time it is looking for a buyer. According to the company’s website, they have at least 25 locations in Indiana. Joann says it will keep its website and stores open while it navigates the sale process.

Department of Transportation sues Southwest over delays

The U.S Department of Transportation on Wednesday sued Southwest Airlines, alleging the carrier chronically delayed flights.

The DOT said that southwest’s flights from Chicago Midway International Airport to Oakland, California, and from Baltimore to Cleveland arrived late nearly 200 times between April and August 2022.

The government is seeking $2 million in penalties.

Energy Information Agency predicts falling gas prices

The agency expects gas prices will fall to $3.20 per gallon this year and $3 per gallon in 2026.

The EIA says the global oil glut will expand in the next two years, pushing gas prices lower.

Coors Light announces temporary name change

Coors Light is temporarily changing its name to “Mondays Light” in an attempt to “bring chill to one of the worst Mondays of the year,” aka the Monday after the Super Bowl.

Molson Coors is hoping the “Mondays Light” packaging spurs renewed interest. Sales of Coors Light surged in 2023 following the Bud Light debacle but has since softened amid a broader weakness in beer sales as Americans cut back their spending