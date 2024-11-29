TikTok bans some beauty filters for people under 18

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses the reasons why egg prices have spiked and TikTok banning some filters for users under 18.

Demand for side jobs increases during holiday season

If you need some extra cash to buy gifts for everyone on your Christmas list, a side hustle can help you raise some extra money for your holiday expenses.

A survey by sidehustles.com found a whopping 78% of Americans are either already side-hustling or plan to pick up a side gig.

Some popular side gigs include seasonal retail jobs to freelancing.

The demand for work during the holidays is triple compared to other times of the year.

TikTok bans some beauty filters for people under 18

TikTok says it will no longer allow users under 18 to use some of its beauty filters – which alter their physical appearance- such as making the user look thinner, adding lashes, or giving perfectly unblemished skin.

The changes should roll out in coming weeks, but it won’t apply to silly filters that are designed to be obviously funny, like putting bunny ears on your selfie.

This comes on the heels of a report from the children’s online safety nonprofit called Internet Matters, which found minors were often unable to tell when images were altered.

In the report, the minors ended up facing “significant social pressure” to look a certain way online.

Multiple factors leading to rise in egg prices

You may notice egg prices have been edging higher. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average cost of a dozen Grade A large eggs was $3-37 as of last month.

That’s up 30% in one year.

Bird flu has been disrupting egg supply, and demand tends to rise in the fall and winter months.

Seasonal baking calls for increased egg use in home kitchens. And of course – there’s eggnog!

Batteries Plus donating batteries for toys

Retailer Batteries Plus wants your help charging up toys for the holidays.

From Friday until Dec. 15, Batteries Plus will donate one pack of AA or AAA for every promotional pack purchased in its stores.

It then plans to donate them to the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign so children will be able to actually play with the battery-operated toys they are given.

Electronic toys without batteries adds another burden for families in need, so the company is looking to ease that burden.

Study: Some Black Friday deals may be misleading

Black Friday shoppers are looking for the best deals but web hosting provider KnownHost found nearly one-third of those deep discounted deals – aren’t deals at all.

The company analyzed 65 products that were expected to be among the best Black Friday tech deals last year, and about 30% saw price hikes before Black Friday, only to make the lowered prices look like they were deeply discounted.

KnownHost says to do your research and compare prices beforehand to know if you got a good deal.