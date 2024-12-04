The Toy Pit opens new location near Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From vintage collectors to the newest toy lovers, Indy’s newest toy store is now open and ready for business.

The Toy Pit, a 13,000-square-foot collectible kingdom at the corner of College Avenue and 38th Street, features everything from Star Wars figures to LEGO, Marvel memorabilia, and everything in between.

Michael Schott, owner of The Toy Pit, tells News 8 their displays are always changing.

“The inventory changes daily, we have new things coming in and we buy collections off of people. Every time you come in, it’s a different experience,” Schott said.

The Toy Pit started in 2009 in Fort Wayne, and moved to Indianapolis in 2014. After serving the Indianapolis collector community for the past decade, The Toy Pit moved into its new location in a former Dollar General in October. The new location has been open for just over a month

Schott and his co-owner, Stockton Repischak, say this location has surpassed their imagination.

“Being open here has exceeded our expectations,” Schott said. “It’s been great.”

Repischak added, “We just want to continue to be the biggest and best toy store for Indy.”

The inside of the store isn’t the only thing collectors can get lost in. The building’s exterior features a full-scale mural of several famous pop culture characters created by Indianapolis artist Kwazar Martin, including the likenesses of Bart Simpson from “The Simpsons”; Sailor Moon from the anime of the same name; and the Terminator from “The Terminator” franchise.

The store is open Tuesdays through Sundays with varying hours each day.

Tuesdays – Fridays: 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sundays: Noon – 6 p.m.