Toys R Us reopening some US stores later this year: report

FILE- In this July 30, 1996, file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart over a graphic of Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the giraffe at the Toys R Us store in Raritan, N.J. Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Inc., is exploring freestanding stores, shops within existing stores as well as e-commerce. Tru Kids, owned by former investors of Toys R Us, will manage the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey brands.s. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It's back from the dead!

Toys R Us is expected to reopen stores just in time for the 2019 holiday season, according to Bloomberg.

The iconic toy retailer closed all of its locations last year, but is expected to launch an e-commerce site and about a half dozen U.S. stores later this year.

The exact locations of the stores hasn't yet been announced, but Bloomberg reports the new stores are expected to be about a third of the size of traditional Toys R Us outlets with play areas and other interactive experiences.