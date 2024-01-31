Trailways partners with Greyhound, Flixbus for Indianapolis stops

A Greyhound bus is shown Jan. 31, 2024, at the Greyhound Bus Station in Crowne Plaza-Indianapolis-Downtown-Union Station at 350 S. Illinois St., Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Trailways has announced a partnership with Greyhound and Flixbus.

The motor coach operator says the partnership will add hundreds of destinations to its schedule, including stops in Indianapolis.

As part of its new partnership, a Trailways representative told News 8 the bus services will offer direct routes with limited stops from Indianapolis to these cities: Chicago, New York, Louisville, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Nashville.

Officials say the goal is to provide more affordable and convenient bus travel.

Information on Trailways routes, including ones to Canada, are available online.

A trip on Thursday from the downtown Indianapolis bus terminal at 350 S. Illinois St. to Chicago — more precisely, the Greyhound bus station in Chicago near the I-90 and I-290 interchange — was listed from $196 to $267.