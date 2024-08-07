Travelers sue CrowdStrike after massive computer outage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King where she discusses a proposed lawsuit against CrowdStrike, the impact of Google’s antitrust ruling and more.

Air travelers sue CrowdStrike over massive computer outage

Millions of travelers were inconvenienced during the CrowdStrike outage in July.

In a proposed class action lawsuit, three flyers are blaming the company’s negligence in testing and deploying its software update which left flyers scrambling to get to their destinations.

The suit is calling for CrowdStrike to pay up for damages caused to anyone whose flight and travel experience was disrupted.

Google’s antitrust defeat could change how you search the web

The legal ruling against Google is being called the most significant legal ruling against a major tech company in more than 20 years.

A federal judge says Google illegally monopolized online search and advertising by paying companies like Apple and Samsung billions of dollars a year to install Google as the default search engine on their handsets and web browsers.

A U.S. district judge says Google abused its dominance in the search market. Meanwhile, Google plans to appeal the decision.

Concerns growing about online privacy and AI

Online data privacy is a bigger concern among Americans than you may think.

A USA Today blueprint survey reveals a whopping 84% of Americans are concerned about the security and privacy of their personal data online.

Three-quarters of respondents are concerned about the increasing use of AI in business.

Survey: 1 in 4 Americans worry they’re becoming their parents

One in four Americans are concerned that they’re becoming their parents.

A survey of 2,000 adults by Progressive and Talker Research found that the average person first realized they act like their parents at 30 years old but started noticing these habits even earlier, at around 20 years old.

The survey asked respondents in which categories they see similarities between themselves and their parents. Food habits, their daily lifestyle habits and their language were the top three areas.

General Mills sued over lead levels in Cocoa Puffs

There are two class action lawsuits centered around General Mills’ Cocoa Puffs cereal. One filed in Minnesota, and a separate one filed in California.

The suits claim the cereal has dangerously high levels of lead.

This is according to Fortune, a business magazine, which says the California suit alleges a one-cup serving of Cocoa Puffs contains 0.4 micrograms of lead, which is just under the state’s maximum limit.