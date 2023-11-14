Tuesday business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday business headlines with Jane King.

HEALTH INSURANCE COULD FACTOR INTO INFLATION REPORT

A change in how the government estimates health insurance costs is expected to give a slight boost to inflation in October.

The consumer price index will be released today. It’s been showing, in recent months, that inflation isn’t growing as fast as it was a year ago. Health insurance is at or near a record-high price levels.

STELLANTIS OFFERING BUYOUT TO U.S. WORKERS

Jeep maker Stellantis is preparing to offer buyout to roughly half of its U.S. white-collar employees. The Wall Street Journal reports the company is cutting expenses amid an expensive transition to electric vehicles and potentially higher labor costs.

The company said the buyouts are being offered to assist workers who would like to separate or retire from the company. Those that wish to pursue other interests with a favorable package of benefits.

Stellantis has a large operation in Kokomo.

STUDY: LILLY DRUG LOWERED RISK OF HEART DISEASE BY 94%

Lilly’s experimental drug lowered the risk of heart disease by 94%.

The phase one trial found that the highest does reduced a heart disease-linked protein, which functions similar to LDL, known as “bad cholesterol”, to undetectable levels for 48 weeks.

This raise hope for people whose genetic makeup puts them at high risk for heart disease, but it does need more clinical testing.

ELECTRONIC GIFT DISCOUNTS MAY HIT RECORD HIGHS

Discounts on electronic gifts are expected to reach record high this season. Samsung is offering lots of Black Friday deals early with major savings on 89-inch 4k TV’s.

There are also deals on Galaxy Books and smart tags.

AMERICANS BRACING FOR RECORD THANKSGIVING TRAVEL

Major U.S. Airlines and the Transportation Security Administration said they expect record air travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. The TSA said in the 12-day period ending Nov. 28 it forecasts screening 30 million air passengers.

Most Americans, around 49 million, are projected to drive at least 50 miles during the holiday weekend, spanning from Nov. 22-26, up more than two percent from last year.

Motorists are expected to pay less this year for gas, prompting the big travel numbers.