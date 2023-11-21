Tuesday business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Falling gas prices for the holidays

Gas prices are falling and could hit the cheapest Thanksgiving Day price since 2020.

A gallon of gas could fall to $3.25 on Thursday, which would be the lowest Thanksgiving Day price since 2020, according to GasBuddy.

Triple A says the current average price in Central Indiana is $3.21, last Thanksgiving it was $3.87.

401k balances fell in Q3 for hardship withdrawals

Average Americans 401k balance plunged four percent in the latest quarter, due to an uptick in “hardship withdrawals.”

Fidelity investments found that the typical 401k fell from $112,400 in the second quarter to $107,700 in the latest three-month period ended Sept. 30, a drop of nearly $5,000.

IRA balances also fell by the same amount.

Wells Fargo workers may unionize

Some workers at Wells Fargo are looking to unionize.

The Wall Street Journal reports employees in New Mexico and Alaska notified the national labor relations board that they plan to hold elections to decide whether to unionize.

Should they get enough votes, they could start the first union at a major bank in decades.

mass quitting at OpenAI

More than 700 OpenAI staffers have reportedly threatened to quit unless the company’s embattled board of directors resigns over its surprise move on Friday to oust Sam Altman form the CEO role.

Meanwhile, Microsoft stock hit a record high after it hired Altman to oversee it’s A.I. division.

Costco to sell millions of pumpkin pies

Costco reportedly sees pumpkin pies fly off shelves during holiday season. Costco has set the cost of large seasonal pie at $5.99 this year.

It’s expected to sell six million of the pumpkin pies.