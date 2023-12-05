Tuesday business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

holiday gift card scams

Gift cards being a popular and convenient gift for friends and family this holiday season, can also be a big target for scammers. The Better Business Bureau says 50% more people reported gift card fraud this year compared to last year.

Here is what to look out for when it comes to fraud.

Scammers will record the activation code on the card or place a custom bar code sticker over the real code. This allows them to secretly load the cash onto their own card immediately after you purchase the gift card.

Scammers also offer to sell people gift cards at a discounted price or buy your unwanted gift cards for cash. However, they will send victims a fake or empty gift card.

farm income higher than expected

U.S. net farm income will be a stronger-then-expected $151 billion this year.

The USDA said that’s roughly $10 billion higher than the August forecast and due chiefly to cost cutting by producers, aided by lower fertilizer, fuel, and feed prices.

u.s. among countries pledging to triple nuclear power

The U.S. and more than 20 other countries pledged to triple nuclear power by 2050 to achieve Net-Zero carbon emissions and limit climate change.

The declaration is the most concrete step taken yet by major nations to place nuclear power at the center of a push to transition to clean energy.

October 7th hamas attack may have been anticipated

Unknown traders appear to have anticipated Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Research from Columbia and New York University shows bets against the value of Israeli companies spiked in the days before the attacks.

The Security and Exchange Commission wouldn’t comment on if it is looking into it.

Verizon streaming deal

Verizon announced a new perk for its latest “myPlan” users: a subscription to the ad-supported versions of Max and Netflix for $10 per month.

The carrier says the new bundle is exclusive to its wireless users who are on its latest plans known as Unlimited Welcome, Plus, or Ultimate.