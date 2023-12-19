Tuesday business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Forecast: Lilly stock could rise 140% by 2028

Lilly stock could soar 140% by 2028 as millions of Americans begin to take their GLP-1 wight loss drugs, according to Goldman Sachs.

The firm estimated that if all GLP-1 trials succeed, 68 million Americans could be taking the drugs by 2028.

Only 60% resumed student loan payments

Only 60% of student loan borrowers altogether made payments when bills restarted.

The department of education says many borrowers are challenged trying to get current on their student loans/ This comes with long wait times trying to reach their services, errors with bills, lost account information, and confusion over new options rolled out over the past three years.

Amazon considers regional sports networks

Amazon in talks with Diamond Sports group and some of its creditors to invest in the bankrupt regional-sports broadcaster and partner on streaming, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg reports under the potential deal, Amazon would acquire multiyear streaming rights to MLB, NBA, and NHL games carried on cable channels operated by Diamond Sports.

Apple pauses US Sales of Apple watches

Apple pauses U.S. online sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 beginning on Dec. 21 and in U.S. stores after Dec. 24.

A Federal Trade Agency that found the company violated patents of a competitor. The violated patents related to a blood-oxygen sensor on some versions of the device. It’s unclear when sales will resume, but the sales pause is expected to be temporary.

Gift exchanges grow in popularity

A new survey estimates Americans will spend over $24 billion in total for gifts this year, and many of those gifts will be given in secret Santa or white elephant exchanges.

Gift exchanges were found to be extremely popular among younger generations. Nearly all Gen Z respondents said they were participating in an exchange this year, closely followed by millennials.

Commissioned by Home Discount Retailer, Big Lots, and conducted by OnePoll, the survey found that throughout the holiday season, participants said they plan to participate in an average six different gift exchanges this year.