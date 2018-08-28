Tuesday's business headlines Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. is seen on Friday, Jan. 26,2006. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Here's a look at Tuesday's business headlines.

Big Ten Network

Comcast and Fox Networks have reached an agreement for Comcast to continue carrying the Big Ten Network and for Comcast to continue carrying all of the Big Ten games on FS1.

The deal settles a carriage dispute between the companies over the Big Ten Network before the Sept. 1 end of the current contract and avoids a blackout of the network before the start of teh college football season.

Disney streaming

Disney's competitor to Netflix doesn't have a name yet, but we do know a little more about it.

Earlier reports that it would be called "Disney Play" have been debunked.

In addition to Disney's huge library of content, it will also have new episodes of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

There will also be a live-action Star Wars series.

Sanders food stamps

Senator Bernie Sanders wants Amazon and Walmart to help pay for food stamps.

The goal, he says, it to force companies to pay a living wage.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that Amazon convinced Virginia's largest utility to pass on the cost of running a power line to its data center onto its customers in a yet-unannounced monthly fee.

Trump farmers

The USDA said initial aid to farmer wil consist of about $4.7 billion in payments to agricultural producers of seven commodities.

Soybean farmers stand to get the biggest share of the cash.

A third part of the aid will consist of up to $200 million in spending to help develop foreign markets for agricultural products.