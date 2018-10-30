Tuesday's business headlines Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Here's a look at Tuesday's business headlines.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is spending $100 million for an investment Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

This is a bet on Lilly's part for gene silencing technology.

The companies expect to collaborate on developing more than 10 experimental drugs to treat pain, neuro-degenrative diseases and cardio-metabolic disorders.

Gene silencing targets specific genetic material and silences or blocks disease causing proteins.

Tariffs

The U.S. is preparing new tariffs against all remaining Chinese imports if talks between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail, according to Bloomberg.

The new round of taxes against goods from China could occur as early as December and target the rest of teh imports from China, which is worth about $257 billion.

FTC

The latest scam poses as the IRS and says you can pay your tax bill with a gift card.

The FTC says in just the first three quarters of 2018, the losses have been $53 million.

The type of scam is up 270 percent since 2015.

Gas prices

Gas prices are the lowest in months and should get cheaper.

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded is the lowerst its been since June 28 and could go another 10 to 15 cents lower over the next few weeks, according to AAA.

Prices at some stations in the country are $2.50 a gallon.

AAA says in Indianapolis the current average is $2.69.