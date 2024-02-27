Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indiana ranked one of the worst states for women

Indiana ranked in the bottom half of states for women. WalletHub looked at included median earnings for female workers, women’s health care, and the female homicide rate for its study, ultimately ranking Indiana 37th.

Elanco cutting 420 jobs

Elanco, the animal health company spun off by Eli Lilly and Company in 2019, will cut 420 jobs. The company says it is shifting focus from farm animal to pet health.

IRS refund checks higher than last year

The IRS has delivered 20 million tax refunds so far, with the average refund check worth $3,207 – about 2.1% higher compared to this time last year.

Boeing still facing safety concerns

Boeing’s safety culture remains flawed. Congress asked for a report after Boeing’s fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, and found there was a “disconnect” between senior management and other employees.

Leap Day deals

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regular-priced dozen. Dunkin’ customers can also get discounted coffee, and Wendy’s customers can get a free Cinnabon pull-apart cup. Chipotle will also be giving out free guacamole to Chipotle Rewards members.