INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Purdue to open Indy campus in two weeks

Purdue University in Indianapolis will open in about two weeks. University president Mung Chiang stopped by the NASDAQ yesterday to explain the mission of the school.

Chiang says the Indianapolis campus is not a regional campus, however, it serves as an extension of Purdue’s main campus in West Layfette.

Also, Chiang says all Purdue degrees and programs will be offered at the Indianapolis campus as well as other locations around the city with the goal of creating jobs and innovating new products.

Nationwide Pet dropping 100,000 policies

Nationwide Pet, the country’s largest provider of pet insurance, says it is dropping about 100,000 policies between now and next summer to keep up with costs in vet care.

Nationwide says vet care went up so much it wasn’t possible for them to be financially feasible.

The move comes as other types of insurance, from homeowners to vehicles, are increasingly becoming harder to obtain for many Americans.

Almost all employees taking workcations

Employees are taking workcations in 2024, leaving them unable to totally disconnect, relax and take a break while on vacation.

Only 40% of business owners prioritize self-care on vacation, an alarming finding and wake-up call for the entrepreneurial community.

A new study of 2,000 people, created by the communications and growth firm Movchan Agency, finds that 47% of Americans struggle to detach from work. The majority are taking a guilt trip, turning their would-be vacation into a workcation.

Ozempic fueling the hunt for smaller clothes

Ozempic is fueling the hunt for smaller clothes. The Wall Street Journal reports clothing sellers are finding that millions of slimmed-down Americans want to buy new clothes.

Many aren’t just restocking their wardrobes but are also gravitating to more body-hugging shapes and risqué designs, according to industry executives and shoppers. The downsizing is happening across brands and types of garments

Apple ending ‘buy now, pay later’ service

Apple is ending its ‘buy now, pay later’ service, just over a year after launching it. The service, called Apple Pay Later, allowed customers to split purchases between $50 and $1,000 into four payments spread over six weeks with no interest and fees.

The company said it plans to offer a way for people to apply for buy now, pay later loans from other companies when they check out with Apple Pay.