Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indiana ranks 38th in nation for economy

WalletHub ranks Indiana’s economy in the bottom half of states. The Hoosier State was 38th, with points lost for innovation and overall economic health.

Spotify to raise prices again

Spotify is raising its prices again – this time in the United States. Starting next month, Spotify Premium subscribers will pay $11.99 a month, a dollar increase from last July’s hike.

Electric bills may soar with record summer heat

Electric bills are forecast to soar with record summer heat, jumping 7.9% to total $719 from June through September. That average is up from $661 over the same four-month stretch in 2023.

Gen Z is using more American Express cards

American Express used to be your dad’s charge card, but now it’s a status symbol for Gen Z. Amex has updated its benefits mix to focus on younger people with the things they might like.

Disney may open fifth park in Florida

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is set to vote on a development plan with Disney that would greenlight $17 billion in development at Walt Disney World over 10 to 20 years.