Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Student borrowers

Twenty-five percent of borrowers think they’ll need to work a second job to repay their student loans.

Federal loans have been on pause since March 2020 due to the pandemic, but that break is set to expire on Jan. 31, 2022.

Borrowers can expect payments to resume in February.

Bankrate says borrowers should consider refinancing loans or seeking an income based on a repayment plan.

Simon

Morgan Stanley thinks investors should buy Simon Property Group.

The bank thinks the stock could go up another 20%.

While Simon Property is up 85% year-to-date, it has fallen since November.

Morgan Stanley thinks the Indianapolis mall retailer is transforming its business well and the stock could hit $180.

It’s $152 now.

Ford

Ford will push its return-to-work hybrid plan to March as the COVID-19 pandemic remains uncertain.

The company had previously said it would not return to work under a hybrid work model – a combination of on-site and remote learning – before January. Ford had required most of its U.S. salaried employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4.

Smartphone

Your next smartphone might have camera that’s always watching.

The Washington Post reports this week, chipmaker Qualcomm revealed its latest Snapdragon processor, which will power many of the high-end Android smartphones you’ll see in stores in 2022.

A new feature built into that chip could allow smartphone makers to keep those front-facing cameras on all the time in a sort of low-power mode, waiting and watching for a face to appear in front of it.