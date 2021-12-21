Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

The gasoline price sign and fuel pumps are shown Sept. 20, 2021, for the Turkey Hill gas station on Route 724 in Gibraltar, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Snow plow driver shortage

Some cities are seeing a shortage of snow plow drivers ahead of winter storms.

State transportation departments across the country — including Washington state, Pennsylvania, Montana and Wyoming — are having trouble recruiting plowers, according to the New York Post.

The Indiana Department of Transportation recently had a job fair and was hiring snow plow drivers.

Gas prices

Average gas prices continue to fall as cases of the omicron variant surge.

GasBuddy analysts with gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high, which was $3.26 in 2013.

AAA says the current average in central Indiana is $3.05 a gallon. It was $3.12 a week ago.

Super Saturday

Shopping in stores on the final Saturday before Christmas was down 26% from pre-pandemic levels.

Sensormatic also says year over year, though, store traffic jumped 19.4%.

Inflation, fear of COVID and lack of foreign tourists are to blame.

Store returns

Many retailers extended their return windows for the holidays.

A survey by consumerworld.org found many major retailers continue to recognize the longer holiday shopping season and are giving customers more time to make returns.