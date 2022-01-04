Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

People looking to switch jobs

Nearly four out of 10 workers in the U.S. are looking to make a job switch in the coming year.

The Fidelity Investments survey found the job hunters were across all age groups.

Aside from money, the reasons for seeking a change were all values based, such as reducing their stress level and flexibility.

Used car prices skyrocket

The price of a used car in the U.S. is skyrocketing.

Edmunds says it reached $29,000 last year, a nearly 40% jump from 2020.

The prices leaves more than half of American households without enough money to buy a used vehicle.

Apple worth $3 trillion

Apple topped a market value of $3 trillion Monday, the first publicly traded company to be worth that much.

Shares of Apple were briefly at a new all-time high of $182.88, surpassing the $182.85 per share it needed to be worth $3 trillion. The stock later pulled back.

Apple’s market value first crossed the $1 trillion threshold in August 2018.

Arabica coffee futures slide

Arabica coffee futures slid to the cheapest in seven weeks, a sign of improving supplies.

Coffee prices soared last year as drought cut output in Brazil. Devastating frosts also cut the yield outlook for this season and probably next, but that situation has eased.

The arabica bean, which is often found in morning lattes, is usually considered higher quality and lighter tasting.