Tuesday’s business headlines

Indiana ranks 33rd for states to raise a family

Indiana lost points for family fun but gained on affordability.

Massachusetts ranked number one.

OTC cold and cough medicines selling out

Be prepared to drive to several stores to find common over-the-counter cold and cough remedies.

Dallas News did spot checks of eight Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS and Sam’s Club locations and found some with empty shelves while others had fast-going supplies.

Target and CVS had the barest shelves. Walmart and Walgreens had better-stocked aisles.

Fur industry looking to change image

The fur industry is looking at changing its image.

Once a status symbol for the rich, rock stars, and royalty, it’s increasingly become stigmatized with animal suffering and the ostentatious display of wealth.

The industry is pitching is called Furmark, a certification program that aims to ensure animal welfare and sustainability at every step of the supply chain and to ultimately bring back business.

Federal regulators consider legalizing lab-grown meat

Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture are considering whether or not to legalize lab grown meat.

Although cultivated meat itself is considered safe, there are plenty of unanswered questions about how often the vats should be cleaned and how the meat should be transported and stored.

The USDA recently spent $10 million to create the national institute for cellular agriculture, which is meant to back research in the field.

Turkey Hill offering free ice cream for life

Turkey Hill is offering free ice cream for life if you can guess it’s new “mystery flavor.”

The winner will be awarded a 48-ounce container of ice cream per month.

You can try to guess on the company’s website.