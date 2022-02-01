Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Teachers leaving classroom for jobs in private sector

The Wall Street Journal reports burned-out teachers are leaving the classroom for jobs in the private sector, where talent-hungry companies are hiring them and often boosting their pay to work in sales, software, healthcare and training, among other fields.

Quits in the educational services sector rose 148% in 2020 to 2021, while quits in states and local education rose 40%, according to federal data.

United Aviate Academy officially opened

United Airlines has an answer to the pilot shortage: its own flight school.

The in-house flight training operation is the first for any major airline in the United States.

United says its academy costs $71,250, with scholarships available. Delta Airlines recently dropped its requirement that pilot applicants have a four-year college degree, too.

New York Times buys Wordle game

The New York Times has bought Wordle.

The Wall Street Journal says the media company says price paid for viral word game is in low-seven figures.

Wordle went viral this year, with millions of people playing the puzzle daily, according to the New York Times.

Domino’s pays you to not get pizza delivered

Domino’s Pizza is hoping to incentivize its customers to choose carryout over delivery because it has a shortage of workers.

Now through through May 22, Domino’s will be “tipping” customers $3 if they order online and choose carryout. The credit can be used on a future online carryout order.

The promotion could help alleviate stress on its limited number of workers right before the Super Bowl, which is one of the company’s biggest pizza sales days.