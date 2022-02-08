Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

CVS, Walgreens remove limits on at-home COVID-19 tests

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have removed all limits on at-home COVID-19 tests.

The New York Times reports they have now been able to increase their inventory of the over-the-counter virus testing kits.

In December, both companies placed a cap on the number of tests customers could buy in stores and online to keep up with the spread of the omicron variant.

Some people still hoarding items

The Wall Street Journal reports some people are still hoarding items.

It says retailers and analysts predicted that the bulk buying in the early days of the pandemic, when supplies of many goods were constrained, would subside once people returned to work, stores were able to restock, and vaccinations became widespread.

Instead, Americans continue to stockpile food and household goods.

Many are spending more time at home and remain uncertain about product availability. Some have moved from tight-spaced apartments in cities to more spacious suburban homes, and inflation is spurring a search for savings by buying in bulk.

Tyson Foods says it can’t keep up with demand

Tyson, the biggest U.S. meat processor by sales, said that orders for beef, chicken and pork continue to outpace its ability to supply products.

Tyson said its average beef prices rose by nearly one-third compared with the same period a year earlier, while pork prices increased by 13% and chicken by about 20%.

Anheuser-Busch launches zero-carb beer

Anheuser-Busch Inbev has a zero-carb beer after 10 years of research and development.

The new member of the bud light family, bud light next, has arrived on shelves just in time for super bowl.

It has 80 calories.

Build-a-Bear launches ‘After Dark’ collection

Build-a-Bear has released a line of adult-themed bears labeled its “After Dark” collection.

The collection includes bears drinking wine and wearing little more than boxers.

Buyers have to be over 18 to buy them.