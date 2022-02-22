Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Masks optional on Carnival Cruise ships starting March 1

Carnival Cruise line plans to make masks optional for its guests from March 1 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its warnings for cruise ships.

The company said masks would be recommended but not required.

GM temporarily drops heated seats due to chip shortage

General Motors had to temporarily drop heated seats as an option on vehicles in response to the chip shortage.

While GM does have a proposed remedy in place – a retrofit option will be available for owners later in 2022 – there really is no end of the chip shortage in sight.

There has been talk of trying to spur more domestic semiconductor production, but that will take years and billions of dollars to get off the ground.

Nissan looking at Mississippi for future manufacturing

Nissan wants to make Mississippi the electric vehicle capital of the U.S.

Nissan is investing $500 million to transform the Canton assembly plant to build all-new Nissan and Infiniti EV models starting in 2025; the company has now invested $13.5 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations.

Two new directors nominated to McDonald’s board

Activist investor Carl Icahn nominated two new directors to the McDonald’s board, as he ratchets up pressure on the chain to stop sourcing pork from farmers who mistreat pigs.

The billionaire wants the fast food chain to prioritize the health of pigs.

Icahn went public with his criticisms of the company’s dealings with hog farmers who use gestation crates that confine pregnant sows in narrow cages for weeks at a time.